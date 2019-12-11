#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
Virgin Atlantic bets on Mumbai-London route for third time, says looking for Indian airline partners

Updated : December 11, 2019 09:06 PM IST

Branson also cited Virgin Atlantic’s growing international network – owing to its partnership with Delta Air – as another reason for returning to Mumbai now.
Jarvinen added that roughly 80 percent of the passenger traffic is directed to the UK, giving Virgin Atlantic a strong position in the local market.
Going forward, Virgin Atlantic said it is interested in opening up the Manchester-India route in the future, although there is no confirmation on the timelines yet.
Virgin Atlantic bets on Mumbai-London route for third time, says looking for Indian airline partners
