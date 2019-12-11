Virgin Atlantic bets on Mumbai-London route for third time, says looking for Indian airline partners
Updated : December 11, 2019 09:06 PM IST
Branson also cited Virgin Atlantic’s growing international network – owing to its partnership with Delta Air – as another reason for returning to Mumbai now.
Jarvinen added that roughly 80 percent of the passenger traffic is directed to the UK, giving Virgin Atlantic a strong position in the local market.
Going forward, Virgin Atlantic said it is interested in opening up the Manchester-India route in the future, although there is no confirmation on the timelines yet.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more