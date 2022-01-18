Vikram Dev Dutt appointed as new Air India CMD: Govt

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has appointed senior bureaucrat Vikram Dev Dutt as Air India’s new Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), the government announced on Tuesday.

His appointment was part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Tuesday. Dutt is a 1993-batch IAS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre.

He has been appointed as the Air India chief in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Prior to this, Dutt was the principal secretary of the Services department in March 2021. And before that, Dutt was appointed as Principal Secretary for the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi government in June 2020.

Dutt’s appointment comes nearly a month after the Competition Commission approved Tata Group's proposed acquisition of Air India , Air India Express, and AISATS.

Talace Pvt Ltd, part of Tata Group, is to acquire a 100 percent stake in Air India and Air India Express and a 50 percent shareholding in Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd (AISATS).

The Tata group firm had emerged as the winning bidder for Air India in October 2021, with a bid worth Rs 18,000 crore. It will pay Rs 2,700 crore cash and take over Rs 15,300 crore of the airline's debt.

The sale of Air India to the Tatas was the first sale of a public sector unit since the sale of Indian Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (IPCL) in 2002.