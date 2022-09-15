Air India wants to grab 30% domestic market share in 5 years with Vihaan.AI transformation plan

By CNBCTV18.com

Aviation major Air India has unveiled its transformation plan - Vihaan.AI to restore the airline on the global map. Under this plan, the Tata-owned airline plans to increase its market share to at least 30 percent in the domestic market over the next 5 years. To achieve this, Air India will significantly increase its traffic on major international routes.

The primary aim of the plan is to put Air India on a path to sustained growth, profitability and market leadership. However, for the short-term, the airline is focusing on fixing the basics and readying itself for growth.

For medium-to-long term, Air India will focus on building excellence to become a global industry leader in the aviation sector. This comes at a time when Air India is relocating its offices from government-owned properties to a contemporary complex in the national capital region jointly by March of next year.

Air India MD and CEO Campbell Wilson said the transformation has already started with a slew of initiatives in areas like refurbishing cabins, serviceable seats and in-flight entertainment system.

"We are also adopting proactive maintenance and refining flight schedules to enhance on-time performance. Our fleet expansion will involve a combination of both narrow-bodied and wide-bodied aircraft to cater to varied network needs," he added.

'Vihaan.AI' plan was unveiled through Workplace, the airline's virtual communication and engagement platform. Over the coming days and weeks, the management team will engage employees across regions, departments, and locations through a series of physical and hybrid sessions.