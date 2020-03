While the Prime Minister asked people to show appreciation to those at the front lines of the deadly coronavirus, several citizens are choosing to do the opposite by ostracizing them.

In an astounding revelation, Air India informed in a press statement on Sunday that vigilante residents of housing societies and neighbours are ostracizing the crew of Air India for having flown evacuation flights.

"It is alarming to note that in many localities, vigilante resident welfare associations and neighbours have started ostracizing the crew, obstructing them from performing their duty or even calling in the police, simply because the crew travelled abroad in the course of their duty," Air India said in the statement.

The national carrier, which has evacuated Indians from Wuhan, the coronavirus epicentre, Japan, Milan and Rome, said that it is facing such discriminatory behaviour from people even when the crew is performing their duty and following all safety and precautionary protocols since January 2020.

"In Jan 2020, guidelines for crew members and operational staff were issued by Air India wherein a detailed protocol to handle passengers and self-care was formulated. Air India has always ensured that sufficient hand sanitizers and gloves and masks for passengers and crew are made available on the board," Air India said.

Being forced to face such a distressing situation, Air India has appealed to all concerned, especially law enforcement agencies, to ensure that its crew are treated with courtesy, respect and freedom.

The airline reiterated that there is no need for any citizen to be concerned about the health of their crew as it is sending its crew members who are landing into India from affected cities on home quarantine and has also designated hospitals for a check-up as part of the protocol.