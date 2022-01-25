View: What does the budget hold for aviation sector?

The Indian aviation industry has been going through turbulent times since the last two years, CY2020 and CY2021 — given the onset of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and the resurgence of second wave in the early part of 2021. The sector has been facing issues like pandemic related travel restrictions, fluctuating demand conditions from the leisure segment, ongoing subdued demand from the business segment and continuing ban on international travel, etc. This apart, the sharp spike in ATF prices further played spoilsport impacting the earnings of industry players.

The domestic passenger traffic nosedived by 62 percent in FY2021 compared to FY2020 and the recovery in the current fiscal remains a work-in-progress. While the drop in the COVID-19 cases and easing restrictions on air travel supported a temporary relief, the second wave of pandemic sharply curtailed the recovery in Q1 FY2022. Though the increasing rate of vaccination and resumption of leisure travel rebooted the recovery in Q2 and Q3, the domestic passenger traffic continued to remain much lower than the pre-pandemic levels. The same stood at lower by 44 percent in 9M FY2022 vis-à-vis 9M FY2020. Scheduled international operations which were suspended in March 2020, is still to see light of the day, with flights operating only under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) and the Air Transport Bubbles (ATB), as permitted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) from May 2020 onwards.

Also, as oil prices remained at elevated levels, the earnings profile of industry players continued to be affected. With the recent Omicron strain and the consequent restrictive policies of government, the recovery momentum has again been dampened. Travel bookings have dropped sharply in the recent weeks with deferral of leisure and corporate travels, with domestic passenger traffic for first fifteen days in January 2022 down by ~31 percent compared to same period last month of December 2021.

In the last two years, the industry had resorted to several cost rationalisation measures, including salary cuts, lay-offs, deferment in their lease rental payments, etc. To boost liquidity, domestic carriers had also entered into sale and lease back transactions, and also raised funds by way of debt and / or equity. As the pandemic variants continue to delay the demand recovery, the industry is unlikely to revert to pre-pandemic levels of traffic until FY2024. Low-capacity utilisation of aircraft fleet, elevated ATF prices (which represents around one-third of operating costs) and fixed costs continue to stretch the financial profile of Indian carriers and accordingly necessitate continued funding support.

In this backdrop, ICRA expects the budgetary allocation to the industry to be higher than past. Though the frequency of pandemic variants and governments’ policies will continue to determine the pace and extent of demand recovery. To accelerate the recovery and support the industry in the interim, it is also an ongoing ask from the industry players related to favourable measures including rationalisation of duties, focus on continuing improvement in regional connectivity through regional connectivity scheme (RCS) or Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) . Setting up new airports and expanding the existing airport capacities at some key airports, to help address the current airport infrastructure constraints faced by airlines and to improve connectivity with the underserved / unserved airports to boost tourism.

We also expect the government’s measures towards boosting tourism to continue, like developing more iconic tourist destinations and expanding the e-visa / visa on arrival scheme to additional countries etc. In line with the Government’s increasing thrust on Make in India , the Budget could also focus on incentivising the maintenance repair overhaul (MRO) industry through greater push towards MRO activities in the country and push for building requisite infrastructure for promoting aircraft leasing companies / business domestically.

—The author, Suprio Banerjee is a Vice President & Sector Head – Corporate Ratings at ICRA Ltd. Views expressed are personal