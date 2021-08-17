View: The paradox of the Indian airline market

For Indian aviation observers, the past few weeks have been a mix of shock and awe. After months of continuous bad news including a first quarter that saw the combined losses for two listed airlines in excess of $530 million and disappointing economic data there was finally something that signaled otherwise. A new blip on the radar: namely, an attempt of starting a new airline called Akasa.

Due to an initial capital raise in excess of $34 million, funded by famed investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala , the airline appeared on everybody’s radar. This in addition to Jet Airways which is attempting to revive itself after the successful bid by a consortium. But then the government followed with an extension of fare capping — where both minimum and maximum airfares are mandated; an increase in minimum fares by 12 percent; and a continued closure of the international skies. For observers and onlookers, the Indian market paradox continues.

The current airline market now stands with six large operating airlines namely, Indigo SpiceJet , GoAir (now GoFirst), AirAsia India, Vistara and Air India . All of the airlines have balance sheets that are in negative equity and combined losses for the year will be well north of $4 billion. Looking ahead, with one exception there is no clear path to profitability. The non-operating airline, namely Jet Airways , continues to be hindered by a judgment by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) effectively putting it in the same position as a startup. Into this fray enters a new competitor.

For investors, the bet is on India’s macro-economic fundamentals which include a young population, low air-travel penetration and a shift to domestic travel. Concurrently, there is also the very real challenge of stagnant wages, job losses, dipping consumer sentiment and a banking section averse to lending to aviation. Initial investors and institutional investors that are invested in the sector can recover their investment and then some depending on how the investment is structured. These are options not available to retail investors. Thus retail investors are best advised to be wary and to not assume and underestimate the complexity of airline investments.

Observers of the Indian market see an industry swimming in a sea of contradictions. A market where there is a national airline waiting to be privatised, a new capitalised airline waiting to launch, a third airline waiting to emerge from restructuring and yet another one attempting an IPO. These elements also speak to the paradox of the Indian airline market that often perplexes even the most experienced minds.

Contrasts are common: airlines in India have witnessed tremendous losses yet it is also home to one of the most profitable airlines; macro-economic woes continue yet scenes of folks travelling unabated continue (a pandemic notwithstanding); several of the incumbents continue to fly in spite of defaults of various kinds and delays on even statutory payments; the list goes on. To enter this arena and play in this arena is not for the faint-hearted.

And all airlines face a market reality where traffic levels that have collapsed and price floors and capacity as mandated by the government both aid and hurt cash flow. Occupancy factors are in the 50 percent — 60 percent range and that too after flights have been combined. The percentage of complaints related to refunds is going up and complexities such as reaching the airport early, having an RTPCR for several destinations and associated challenges are only growing. Finally, there is the elephant in the room – namely the sale of the national carrier Air India — which till the time it is concluded has the government both as a player and a referee in Indian aviation.

For investing success, India’s airlines require analysis with a fine-tooth comb coupled an accurate reading of the market. Indeed getting this wrong has meant that even extremely well-funded airlines have consistently failed to turn a profit and witnessed continuous margin deterioration. And levers that worked pre-pandemic will not quite work the same. Given the voluminous aircraft orders of incumbents, new startup airlines and re-entry of grounded airlines into the market — it means additional supply into the market towards chasing a smaller passenger base. It may also mean the crippling or closure of one or more existing players.

Overall, the Indian aviation scene continues to be one with surprises and shocks. Of soaring profits and debilitating losses. Of David and Goliath. Of soap operas and of sagas. The paradox remains.