Aviation
VietJet, the bikini airline, is finally launching flights to India. Check all the details here
Updated : August 19, 2019 06:14 PM IST
Promotional tickets will be up for grabs for three days from Tuesday at its website and app, the airline said in a statement on Monday.
The privately-owned airline operates around 385 flights daily within Vietnam and to places such as Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, China, Thailand, Myanmar and Malaysia.
