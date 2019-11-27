Aviation
US regulator says it will be the sole issuer of new Boeing 737 MAX airworthiness certificates
Updated : November 27, 2019 07:34 AM IST
The Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday it notified Boeing Co that the agency will be the only issuer of airworthiness certificates for all new 737 MAX planes, a role that it had shared with the aircraft maker in the past.
The US air regulator also repeated that it has not completed its review of the 737 MAX aircraft design changes and associated pilot training.
The 737 MAX, Boeing's best-selling plane, has been grounded worldwide since March after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.
