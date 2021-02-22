US orders extra inspection of some Boeing 777s after United incident, Japan suspends use Updated : February 22, 2021 07:07 AM IST United said on Sunday it would voluntarily and temporarily remove its 24 active planes of the type from its schedule. Japan’s transport ministry ordered Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) and ANA Holdings Inc to suspend the use of 777s with P&W4000 engines. A spokeswoman for South Korea’s transport ministry said it was monitoring the situation but had not yet taken any action. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply