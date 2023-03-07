US man arrested for trying to open emergency door, stab flight crew

Francisco Severo Torres was arrested at Boston Logan International airport after he allegedly tried to stab a flight attendant in the neck and tampered with the aircraft door mid-flight. The incident took place about 45 minutes prior to landing.

A United Airlines passenger was arrested after he allegedly tried to open the emergency exit mid-flight and then allegedly tried to stab a flight attendant. The shocking incident took place during a flight from Los Angeles to Boston, US on Sunday.

Francisco Severo Torres, 33, a resident of Leominster, was tackled and restrained with the help of passengers aboard the United Flight 2609 flight and arrested at Boston Logan International Airport when the flight landed.

Torres told the police during questioning that he broke a metal spoon “to make a weapon,” as he believed a flight attendant of the airline was trying to kill him, so he tried to kill him first, according to court records cited in an ABC news report.

What happened on the United Airlines flight?

The incident took place about 45 minutes prior to landing. The flight crew was alerted about a disarmed door between the first class and coach sections and a flight attendant found that the door's locking handle had been moved out of the fully locked position, the records said.

Torres had allegedly tried to open the door but was unsuccessful. So, he tried to open the emergency exit door and jump out of the plane.

The flight attendant secured the door and emergency slide and alerted the captain and flight crew.

Another flight attendant reported that he saw Torres near the door and believed Torres had tampered with it. He then confronted Torres about it.

As per the statement, Torres allegedly responded by asking if there were cameras showing that he had done so.

The flight attendant informed the captain that they believed Torres posed a threat to the aircraft and they needed to land as soon as possible.

Shortly after, Torres allegedly approached two flight attendants and thrust towards one of them and attacked him in a stabbing motion with a broken metal spoon, hitting the flight attendant around the neck three times.

The passengers then tackled Torres and he was restrained with the assistance of the crew. Torres was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport as soon as the flight landed.

He now faces the charge of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon and he could receive a sentence of up to life in prison or up to five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

