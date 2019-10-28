#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
US lawmakers will press Boeing CEO for answers on 737 MAX crashes

Updated : October 28, 2019 08:28 AM IST

The head of a US Senate panel reviewing two catastrophic Boeing 737 MAX crashes told Reuters ahead of hearings this week that the plane would not return to US skies until "99.9 percent of the American public" and policymakers are convinced it is safe.
Boeing Co chief executive Dennis Muilenburg will testify for two days before Congress starting on Tuesday, which is the anniversary of the Lion Air 737 MAX crash in Indonesia, the first of two crashes within five months that killed a total of 346 people.
Several reports have found Boeing failed to adequately consider how pilots respond to 737 MAX cockpit emergencies in designing the airplane.
