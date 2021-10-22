US FAA to audit India's air safety from October 25

The US aviation regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is expected to audit India's air safety mechanism next week, senior government officials told CNBC-TV18.

A team of FAA is likely to arrive in India during the next two days i.e. October 23 and October 24 to conduct the air safety audit in India and the FAA team is expected to conduct the audit during the next week starting October 25, officials said.

This audit is significant for India's aviation sector as it assesses the ability of Indian aviation regulator DGCA to follow safety processes and a good rating also helps Indian airlines in adding new flights to the US, smoother checks for existing flights and impacts code-share arrangements between US airlines and Indian airlines as well.

The audit is likely to focus on areas such as aircraft airworthiness, flight operations and personnel among others.

It is important to note that the most recent audit of India's air safety mechanism by FAA was done in 2018, where FAA had pointed out concerns related to regulatory and guidance material but it was soon addressed by DGCA post which in December 2018, FAA had retained the highest aviation safety ranking of Category 1 for India.

The UN aviation body International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) is also expected to conduct an audit of India's air safety readiness in 2022 and will focus on aerodromes, air navigation services, certification, aircraft airworthiness, flight operations, airlines, among others.