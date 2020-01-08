US FAA says 'closely monitoring' aviation safety in Middle East after missile attack
Updated : January 08, 2020 08:02 AM IST
Airspace controlled by Iran and Iraq are seen as strategic for commercial aviation in the Middle East.
Singapore Airlines Ltd said after the attack on US bases in Iraq that all of its flights would be diverted away from Iranian airspace.
Several airlines had flights over parts of Iraq and Iran at the time according to FlightRadar24 data.
