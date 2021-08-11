US FAA may audit India's air safety in October, ICAO audit likely in 2022

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is likely to audit India's aviation safety mechanism around October of this year, sources close to the development told CNBC-TV18.

The most recent audit of India's aviation safety mechanism by FAA was conducted in 2018, where FAA retained the highest aviation safety ranking for India and maintained India’s International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) rating under 'Category 1’. Category 1 countries are permitted to operate into the US and/or codeshare with US air carriers in accordance with Department of Transportation (DOT) authorisations.

While the COVID-19 environment has led to uncertainty around travel, so far it is expected that the team from FAA will visit India in October for the audit. However, the prevalent scenario over the next few months with respect to COVID-19 is likely to be deciding factor, officials added.

The FAA audit is likely to focus on areas such as aircraft airworthiness, flight operations, and personnel, officials said.

In addition, the UN aviation body International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) is also expected to conduct an audit of India's air safety readiness in 2022. The ICAO audit will be much more comprehensive and will also cover areas such as aerodromes, air navigation services, certification, aircraft airworthiness, flight operations, airlines, among others.

"The pending audit was supposed to take place in June of 2021. However, it had to be postponed as several officials would not have been able to be present for the audit-related processes at that time due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in India," a person aware of the matter said.

ICAO under its Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) conducts regular, mandatory, systematic, and harmonized safety audits of all the member countries to ensure that they are fulfilling their obligation of safety oversight as required under the Chicago Convention.

ICAO audit team has visited India under this programme in 1999, 2001, 2006, 2012, 2015, and 2017-18. Based on the observations made, India has been taking corrective actions to address the findings in the areas of legislation, organization and technical areas of licensing, operations, airworthiness, aerodromes, air navigation services and accident investigation.

The latest audit of Indian air safety by ICAO was conducted in 2017-18. A team from ICAO carried out the Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme for India in November 2017 and another team visited in February 2018. The audit result showed that India’s score fell to 57.44 percent from 65.82 percent earlier, placing India below Pakistan, Nepal, and many other nations. The score was later improved to 74 following several steps taken by the civil aviation ministry and aviation regulator DGCA.

The licensing of air traffic controllers by the Airports Authority of India and not by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, was one of the main concerns during the 2017-18 ICAO audit. As this role now has been taken over by the DGCA, government officials expect an improvement in the ratings.