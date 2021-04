The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday it had approved the design for the Boeing 737-8200, part of the Boeing 737 MAX series, a necessary step before the US planemaker can begin delivering the higher-capacity airplanes to Ryanair. The FAA said the 737-8200 incorporates all of the design improvements that were part the 20-month review of the 737 MAX that led to the ungrounding of the MAX in November, more than a year after two fatal crashes killed 346 people.

Ryanair first ordered the 737-8200 plane, which it is configuring to seat 197 passengers, in 2014. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency still must approve the aircraft, a move that could come soon after the FAA approval.

Boeing said Wednesday it would ”continue to work with global regulators to safely return the 737-8 and -9 to service. Our teams are also focused on ensuring future members of the 737 family meet all regulatory requirements.”

The 737-8200 can carry a maximum of 210 passengers, Boeing said. It required a separate FAA approval because it has an additional exit and some associated training, an official said.

In December, Ryanair – Europe’s largest airline – said it was is placing a firm order for 75 additional 737 MAX 8200 planes, a higher-passenger capacity version of the 737-8 MAX.

Ryanair Group Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said last week the airline expected to receive eight of the MAX aircraft in April, another eight in May and none in June.