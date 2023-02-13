US F-35 Lightning to make debut at Aero India today? Here is what the stealth fighter can do

Available in mainly three variants, F-35A, F-35B, and F-35C, the aircraft is a single-engine multirole combat aircraft which can carry out air strikes on ground targets as well as engage other aircraft in air superiority missions. The F-35 carries its payload of weapons internally within two loadout bays during stealth operations,. For non-stealth missions, the jet can additionally carry weapons on its six external weapons bays.

Attendees at the Aero India 2023 might just witness a surprise entry of the US-made Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II. The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, or just the F-35, is considered to be one of the most advanced fighter jets in the world. The fifth-generation stealth fighter has been operating in and ordered by a total of 17 countries, mostly NATO members and allies. If presented at the Aero India show in Bengaluru, it would join the General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon as well as the Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet among the American contingent at the show.

What can the F-35 do?

Available in mainly three variants, F-35A, F-35B, and F-35C, the aircraft is a single-engine multirole combat aircraft which can carry out air strikes on ground targets as well as engage other aircraft in air superiority missions. The F-35 is fitted with the Pratt & Whitney F135 jet engine, which allows the plane to reach speeds of Mach 1.6 (1.6 times the speed of the sound) while still carrying an internal payload of weapons without compromising its stealth abilities. This speed doesn’t come with a range disadvantage, however, as the fighter has a range of over 2,100 km.

During stealth operations, the F-35 carries its payload of weapons internally within two loadout bays. For non-stealth missions, the jet can additionally carry weapons on its six external weapons bays.

Some of the armament that can be seen on the jet across its missions and variants include the 25 mm GAU-22/A cannon to engage against ground-based and air targets, the air-to-surface AGM-158 Joint Air to Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) cruise missiles, short-range air-to-air armament like the AIM-9X Sidewinder or the AIM-132 ASRAAM, the GBU-32 JDAM guided bombs, and more. In total, the fighter can carry 18,000 lbs (over 8,100 kg) of ordnance.

The most important part of the F-35 is its suite of sensors and avionics. The fighter jet is fitted with sensors like the Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, Distributed Aperture System (DAS), and Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS) and is also armed with advanced electronic warfare systems that are capable of locating and tracking enemy assets, jam radars and disrupt attacks, all the while still remaining in stealth mode.

The F-35 is also a critical operational asset. The fighter jet is able to act as a communication relay that can not only share its own information but allow the transmission of information from one asset to another.