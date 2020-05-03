  • SENSEX
US aviation sector witnesses most job cuts amidst travel lockdown, Boeing to eliminate 10% workforce

Updated : May 03, 2020 10:01 AM IST

U.S. airlines are slashing hundreds of thousands of flights, cutting schedules by 80 percent or more through at least June .
Late Friday, Spirit AeroSystems said that in response to lower production rates from Boeing Co and Airbus SE it would layoff 1,450 workers in Kansas.
Boeing Co announced it would cut some production rates and eliminate about 16,000 jobs worldwide, or 10 percent of its workforce by year end.
