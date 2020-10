As domestic travel picks up, several states have changed their quarantine norms and guidelines for incoming passengers. Domestic flights resumed on May 25 after a two-month shutdown following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The domestic air traffic has seen a steady rise in passenger traffic to over 160,000 daily air passengers in October as compared to around 30,000 in May.

Broadly, there are two categories in terms of quarantine norms including those states and union territories that do not require mandatory quarantine for arriving passengers and others which do. Below are the details of these two categories and guidelines of different states and union territories.

Only thermal screening, no mandatory quarantine for a short visit

West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Haryana, Gujarat, Goa, Delhi, Chattisgarh, Chandigarh, and Bihar.

Test at the airport or mandatory quarantine

Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur, J&K, Himachal Pradesh (for red zone districts), and Assam.

Guidelines of different states and union territories.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

All incoming passengers to undergo testing at the airport.

Home quarantine for passengers until negative test result or seven days.

Andhra Pradesh

Thermal screening at the airport, no mandatory quarantine for asymptomatic passengers.

Assam

Testing at the airport, 10-14 day quarantine not mandatory for those who test negative in RT-PCR.

No quarantine for those with a same-day return ticket.

Bihar, Chandigarh, Chattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, West Bengal

Thermal screening and institutional quarantine not mandatory.

Himachal Pradesh

Mandatory quarantine for passengers coming from red zones.

J&K

Test for all incoming passengers.

Mandatory home/institutional quarantine.

Kerala

E-pass needed. Passengers visiting Kerala for less than seven days exempted from home quarantine.

Home quarantine of 7-14 days.

Manipur

Thermal screening and quarantine needed.

Meghalaya

Test for all arriving passengers and 14-day mandatory home quarantine.

Mizoram

M-pass mandatory, quarantine mandatory, and thermal screening.

Nagaland

Thermal screening, mandatory quarantine.

Punjab

5-day home quarantine for asymptomatic passengers.

Passengers leaving within 72 hours to be exempted.

No quarantine for business and corporate traveller.

Tamil Nadu

Thermal screening, home quarantine mandatory for 14 days.

Business travelers exempt.

Tripura

COVID test for all arriving passengers, home quarantine for 14 days corporate travelers exempt.

Uttarakhand

Thermal screening, no quarantine for a visit less than seven days.

Uttar Pradesh