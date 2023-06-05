Unruly passenger incidents in planes on the rise, need stricter punishment: IATA report

In order to address this growing and concerning trend, the IATA advocates for a two-pillar strategy focused on regulation and guidance to prevent and de-escalate incidents.

According to a new analysis by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), there has been a significant rise in unruly passengers in the post-pandemic era. Calling for stricter punishment for offenders, the Canada-based association reported a 31.98 percent increase in unruly passenger incidents in 2022 compared to 2021.

In 2022, there was one unruly incident reported for every 568 flights, a sharp rise from 2021's rate of one per 835 flights.

While physical abuse incidents remain relatively rare, they witnessed a troubling surge of 61 percent compared to 2021, occurring once every 17,200 flights. The most common types of incidents recorded in 2022 were non-compliance, verbal abuse and intoxication.

There have been several instances of unruly behaviour by Indian passengers across both domestic and international flights. The most known of them all is the infamous "Air India Pee-gate," which involved former Wells Fargo Indian Vice President Shankar Mishra urinating on an elderly female passenger on a New York City-Delhi flight.

Notably in the IATA report, the rate of non-compliance incidents initially fell after the relaxation of mask mandates. However, their frequency rose again through 2022 and reached some 37 percent by the end of the year.

The most common examples of non-compliance included smoking of cigarettes, e-cigarettes, vapes and puffs in prohibited areas, failing to fasten seatbelts when instructed, exceeding carry-on baggage limits and consuming personal alcohol onboard.

Conrad Clifford, IATA's Deputy Director General, expressed concern about the growing trend of unruly passenger incidents, emphasising the importance of a safe and hassle-free experience for all passengers and crew. He also urged passengers to comply with crew instructions.

"While our professional crews are well trained to manage unruly passenger scenarios, it is unacceptable that rules in place for everyone’s safety are disobeyed by a small but persistent minority of passengers. There is no excuse for not following the instructions of the crew," Clifford wrote.

In order to address this growing and concerning trend, the IATA advocates for a two-pillar strategy focused on regulation and guidance to prevent and de-escalate incidents.

In terms of regulation, the association calls on governments to have the necessary legal authority to prosecute unruly passengers, regardless of their country of origin.

IATA specifically emphasises the importance of ratifying the Montreal Protocol 2014 (MP14), which grants states the power to enforce measures reflecting the severity of the incident. Currently, 45 nations representing 33 percent of international passenger traffic have ratified MP14.

The second pillar involves providing guidance to prevent and de-escalate incidents through collaboration with industry partners on the ground, such as airports, bars, restaurants and duty-free shops. This includes awareness campaigns to educate passengers about the consequences of unruly behaviour and sharing best practices for crew members to handle and defuse incidents effectively.

In response to the rising number of unruly incidents, both governments and the aviation industry are taking more serious measures to address the issue, the IATA said.

The industry is also collaborating more extensively, with a particular focus on addressing intoxication incidents that predominantly stem from alcohol consumption before boarding.

"For example, as the vast majority of intoxication incidents occur from alcohol consumed prior to the flight, the support of airport bars and restaurants to ensure the responsible consumption of alcohol is particularly important," the press release said.

While acknowledging the desire for passengers to enjoy their travel experiences, Clifford emphasised the responsibility of all individuals to behave with respect for fellow passengers and crew members.

"For the sake of the majority, we make no apology for seeking to crack down on the bad behaviour of a tiny number of travellers who can make a flight very uncomfortable for everyone else,” Clifford said.