Unruly passenger incidents in planes on the rise, need stricter punishment: IATA report

In order to address this growing and concerning trend, the IATA advocates for a two-pillar strategy focused on regulation and guidance to prevent and de-escalate incidents.

According to a new analysis by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), there has been a significant rise in unruly passengers in the post-pandemic era. Calling for stricter punishment for offenders, the Canada-based association reported a 31.98 percent increase in unruly passenger incidents in 2022 compared to 2021.

In 2022, there was one unruly incident reported for every 568 flights, a sharp rise from 2021's rate of one per 835 flights.

While physical abuse incidents remain relatively rare, they witnessed a troubling surge of 61 percent compared to 2021, occurring once every 17,200 flights. The most common types of incidents recorded in 2022 were non-compliance, verbal abuse and intoxication.