Unreasonable 21% indirect taxes resulting in chronically ill civil aviation industry: IndiGo CEO

The civil aviation industry has to pay 21 percent of its revenues as indirect taxes and this "unreasonable proposition" is resulting in a chronically ill sector, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said on Wednesday. Dutta requested the Ministry of Finance to reduce central excise taxes on fuel from 11 to 5 percent and eliminate custom duties on aircraft repair parts.

Civil aviation provides efficient infrastructure, critical for economic growth and employment in our country, he said in a statement. "Yet civil aviation pays 21 percent of its revenues to the government in indirect taxes with very little input credit," Dutta said.

It is an unreasonable proposition to expect that the industry should earn a 21 percent margin just to pay taxes to the government, India's largest airline's CEO noted. "This unreasonable proposition is resulting in an industry that is chronically ill and is unable to live up to its true potential of boosting commerce and employment," he said.

Also Read

On January 17, rating agency Crisil said in a report that Indian carriers are likely to incur a massive loss of approximately Rs 20,000 crore in 2021-22 due to the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising fuel prices. Dutta requested the Ministry of Finance to take immediate action to address the long-festering problem.