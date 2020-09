United Airlines on Thursday said it will operate daily flights on the Delhi-Chicago route from December this year and the Bengaluru-San Francisco route from spring next year. ”Together with the airline’s existing services from New Delhi and Mumbai to New York/Newark and New Delhi to San Francisco, United will offer more nonstop services from India than any other U.S carrier,” the airline said in a press release.

United said it will operate flights on the Delhi-Chicago route and the Bengaluru-San Francisco route using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Marcel Fuchs, United’s Managing Director International Sales, said, first-ever nonstop service between the two international technology hubs, Bengaluru and San Francisco, we are proud to open up new opportunities for both business and leisure travellers.