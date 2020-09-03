  • SENSEX
United Airlines to cut 16,370 workers, many more going without pay

Updated : September 03, 2020 09:27 AM IST

United’s cuts include 6,920 flight attendants, but the union representing them said 14,000 will not have a paycheck in October unless Congress acts to extend USD 25 billion in aid.
Delta Air Lines plans to lay off nearly 2,000 pilots, but has not yet numbered potential cuts for its other workers.
President Donald Trump has said his administration would help US airlines but has not given any details.
