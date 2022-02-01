Union Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman allocates Rs 10,667 crore for Civil Aviation Ministry

Mini

The Union Budget 2022-23 has allocated Rs 10,667 crore for the civil aviation ministry. The Union Budget 2022-23 has also allocated Rs 600.7 crore for regional connectivity scheme UDAN, similar to what was allocated in 2021-22. As per the revised figures for 2021-22, the expenditure on regional connectivity scheme rose to Rs 994 crore in 2021-22.