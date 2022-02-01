Union Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman allocates Rs 10,667 crore for Civil Aviation Ministry

The Union Budget 2022-23 has allocated Rs 10,667 crore for the civil aviation ministry.
While the civil aviation ministry was allocated Rs 3,224 crore during 2021-22, the government incurred high expenses during the divestment of Air India and as a result, the revised expense for the civil aviation ministry during 2021-22 stood at Rs 72,652 crore.
Out of the total revised figure for 2021-22, the allocation towards Air India loans, grants in aid to Air India for cash losses during the COVID period and towards Air India Assets Holding Company for re-payment of past dues and borrowings of Air India stood at Rs 68,501 crore.
The Union Budget 2022-23 has also allocated Rs 600.7 crore for regional connectivity scheme UDAN, similar to what was allocated in 2021-22. As per the revised figures for 2021-22, the expenditure on regional connectivity scheme rose to Rs 994 crore in 2021-22.
