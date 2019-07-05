Union Budget 2019: India ready to enter into aircraft financing, leasing, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India's first full-time woman finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, in her maiden Budget speech on Friday, said that the time is right for India to enter into aircraft financing and leasing.

The finance minister said that the government is aiming to create a congenial atmosphere for the development of MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) services — aircraft maintenance activity.

CNBC-TV18 on July 2 reported that the civil aviation ministry has chalked out a five-year plan and formulated a list of "high-impact" decisions.

The vision of the civil aviation ministry under the five-year plan is to create an environment where the aviation industry is sustainable, affordable, safe and internationally competitive and provides connectivity to all parts of the country.

In her speech, the FM further said that the centre is also looking at increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) into aviation, media, animation and insurance sector.

