Aviation
Union Budget 2019: Govt gets ready to re-initiate Air India disinvestment process
Updated : July 05, 2019 01:19 PM IST
The government will consider keeping its stake below 51 percent in some public sector enterprises on a case-by-case basis.
Last year, the government had failed to sell Air India when it had offered 74 percent stake.
