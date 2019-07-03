UN aviation agency to review global pilot training in shadow of Boeing 737 MAX crashes
Updated : July 03, 2019 07:04 AM IST
It is the first time that the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which sets global standards for 193 member countries, will undertake such a broad review on training requirements.
While the meeting was not called in response to the MAX crashes in Indonesia last October and in Ethiopia in March, it coincides with a larger debate on whether increasingly automated commercial jets are compromising pilot skills.
Most attention surrounding the two 737 MAX crashes that killed a total of 346 people focuses on suspected flaws in an automated stall-prevention system called MCAS, which Boeing Co implemented to make the MAX perform like previous 737 models.
