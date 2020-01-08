Ukraine Airlines plane crash: What we know so far

Ukraine International Airlines' Boeing737-800 aircraft, which crashed earlier Wednesday killing all on board, underwent scheduled maintenance two days prior to the accident, the airline told CNBC-TV18.

The 3.5-year-old aircraft, which "disappeared from the radars" a few minutes after departure from Tehran International airport, had its last scheduled maintenance on January 6, 2020, Ukraine International Airlines told CNBC-TV18 in an e-mailed response to a query.

The flight took off for Ukraine capital Kyiv from Tehran International airport at 06:10 hours Iran local time. The flight was being operated on a Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft (registration UR-PSR), which was built in 2016 and delivered directly to the airline from the manufacturer Boeing.

Boeing has said that it is aware of the media reports out of Iran and is gathering more information.

Preliminary data shows that there were 167 passengers, 9 crew members on board the aircraft. As per the information released by Ukraine foreign ministry, there were 82 people of Iranian origin, 63 passengers from Canada, 10 Swedish nationals, four from Afghanistan, and three each from Germany and the UK. In addition, there were 11 people of Ukrainian origin, including nine crew members.

"UIA representatives are currently clarifying the exact number of passengers on board," the airline said.

The cause of the crash is not clear yet and a wide group of authorities will be involved in the investigation the cause of the tragic accident.

"Investigation will be conducted with the involvement of the aviation authorities of Ukraine, Iran, representatives of the Boeing manufacturer, the airline, and the National Bureau of Air Accidents Investigation of Ukraine. The airline will inform about the progress of the investigation and the causes of the tragic event as soon as they are identified," the airline told CNBC-TV18.

Ukraine Prime Minister also released a statement in the matter and said that a team is being sent to assist with search operation and to investigate cause of the accident. The foreign ministry of Ukraine has also set up a hotline at +380442381657 to assist the families of those killed in the accident.

Ukraine International Airline has also set up help lines at 0-800-601-527 for all calls within Ukraine and +38-044-581-50-19 for international calls.

The airline has said that it will do everything possible to support the relatives of the victims and, in close cooperation with the aviation authorities, will take all measures to determine the causes of the accident.

The airline is also in the process of contacting the relatives of the passengers.