UDAN yet to fully take-off, 75% of awarded routes still not operational
Updated : July 04, 2019 08:48 PM IST
Overall, the scheme has provided connectivity to 23 unserved airports out of the aim to operationalize 100 by the year 2026-27.
The international Verizon of UDAN has also been launched recently, under which Guwahati Airport will be connected to Bangkok and Dhaka by SpiceJet.
