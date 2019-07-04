UDAN yet to fully take-off, 75% of awarded routes still not operational

The government’s ambitious regional connectivity scheme or UDAN-Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik-is yet to fully take off as latest official data says that only 182 out of the 719 awarded routes have been operational so far.

"Once all routes are operationalised, more than 1 crore RCS-UDAN seats will be provided annually, and 21 States would have more than 3 operational airports each. Prior to UDAN, only seven states had more than 3 operational airports each," the survey said.

So far, the government has awarded routes under three phases of UDAN over two years of the policy’s existence. As per the Economic Survey for 2018-19, the 182 operational routes has been able to provide connectivity to 22 states and union territories.

Overall, the scheme has provided connectivity to 23 unserved airports out of the aim to operationalize 100 by the year 2026-27.

The international Verizon of UDAN has also been launched recently, under which Guwahati Airport will be connected to Bangkok and Dhaka by SpiceJet.