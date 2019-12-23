Aviation
Udan scheme: 35 lakh passengers flown under the initiative, says govt
Updated : December 23, 2019 05:22 PM IST
Travelling time has reduced drastically and public at large have been benefited for various purposes such as tourism, medical emergencies and religious shrines, etc, under Udan scheme, said a govt statement.
At least Rs 304.49 crore has been spent to upgrade existing and new airports from April to November, 2019.
Under UDAN scheme, Belgaum, Prayagraj, Kishangarh, Hubli&Jharsuguda were the busiest airports, it said.
