Two years since Jet Airways’ suspension: ‘My last flight as air hostess’

“Who wouldn’t want to travel around the world and get paid for that?” This is how 26-year-old Sameera Indulkar describes her time with the now-suspended Jet Airways. She worked with Jet for about three years and witnessed the steady decline in the airlines’ fortunes before things reached a point of no return.

It was around 5 in the morning on April 9, 2019, when Sameera received a call from the office asking her to report at the airport to attend a flight operating on the Bombay-Amsterdam route. Although it was her scheduled day off, she decided to head to Amsterdam on an assurance that she would receive her layover allowance, she said. Every flight attendant with Jet was given $108 per flight on international routes as a meal allowance.

The reason she was asked to report at such short notice was that one of Jet’s aircraft was grounded in Amsterdam leaving the crew members stranded. It was reported that a European cargo services provider had seized the airline’s planes at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport due to non-payment of dues, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

Sameera was a regular on the international routes, serving on flights London, Amsterdam, Paris among other global cities.

“I got ready, took a pair of clothes and essentials and headed to the airport without any knowledge that what was coming next would be painful,” she recalled.

“After much difficulties and technical issues, we managed to take off at 10:30 in the morning. Everything went on as usual on the flight, except that we had no idea about the heartbreak that awaited. When we landed in Amsterdam, the first thing I did was connect to the Wifi to check if I had received my allowances and yet again, like a few previous cases, I had not. But this was nothing compared to the blow that was coming. On connecting to the internet we received the news that Jet had suspended all its international operations. To be precise, I had almost lost my job. It was my last flight, which I, of course, realized much later,” Sameera told CNBCTV18.com.

According to her, she and other crew members remained stuck in Amsterdam for five days until April 15 when they were brought to Paris by road and then Mumbai on an Air France flight from Paris. Jet took care of the travel expenses.

An accidental entry into Jet and a helpless exit

Sameera joined the airline in February 2016 as a trainee and after completing the training which lasted for three months, she was sent to fly. Initially, she attended Jetlite, on domestic routes. Jet’s business then was at its peak -- all flights full, new routes introduced, new planes bought and aggressive operations on primary sectors like Delhi, Mumbai and more.

“To be very honest, I never considered a career in aviation and hence did not pursue any specialised course. I am a B.Com graduate from Mumbai and after graduating, took up a job in the hotel Hyatt Regency in the front office department. It was somewhere during that time when I started going for walk-in interviews for airlines just to accompany my friends but little did I know I would end up getting two job offers. I, however, chose Jet,” she explained.

It was somewhere during 2017-18 when things started turning bad for Jet due to rising crude and falling rupee. Profitability was hit severely, forcing Jet to take extreme cost-cutting measures like withdrawing meals and even asking staff to take a pay cut.

“We hoped it was a part of a business cycle but it only got worse,” Sameera said.

In February 2019, salaries were put on hold – and employees were not paid the pending flying allowances either, Sameera said. A lot of routes were cut down, flights were cancelled, and aircraft were grounded.

“Despite things looking bad, we could never imagine a suspension of all operations. After all, it was known for its premium service once and it was because of this name, that our flights – the ones that operated till the very end – were always fully booked. I believe neither the passengers nor the staff had imagined Indian aviation minus Jet until the day arrived,” she said.

Jet finally announced the suspension of all operations on April 17. Sameera resigned after two months, in June.

Moving on – rather not

“I would be lying if I said I didn’t apply for other Indian airlines which was the case with many other Jet employees but things didn’t quite work as there were too many seeking jobs in the industry,” she says.

She then decided to move away from the aviation sector and took up a job at Courtyard by Marriott International as an Executive Elite Ambassador.

“But everything in between left me shattered. I was repeatedly reminded what I got into was a wrong place. My family was visibly troubled. I took care of a significant amount of family expenses,” recalled Sameera.

Jet’s suspension had left more than 22,000 employees including its 15,500 permanent staff without jobs. As per a TOI report, about 3,681 still remain on its payroll without drawing salaries. Among the several reasons that these employees stayed back was also the hope of its revival.

While Jet’s Committee of Creditors approving the revival plan of a consortium of UK-headquartered Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan last year has sparked a fresh ray of hope, the government’s refusal to hand over the airline’s slots for arrival and departure to the new entity has again brought uncertainty.

The ministry has said that Jet will have to reapply for these slots as currently, they remain with other airlines. It may or may not be given these slots. While the matter is being discussed by both parties, the staff remains hopeful that these issues will be resolved soon.