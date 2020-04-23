  • SENSEX
Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments

Updated : April 23, 2020 06:52 AM IST

About 10 planes in total have been or could be repossessed, with leases terminated with the airline's agreement, according to sources.
SpiceJet's challenges in the pandemic crisis come on the heels of a rapid expansion early last year, when it took on around 30 leased planes from bankrupt Jet Airways.
