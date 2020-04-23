Aviation Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments Updated : April 23, 2020 06:52 AM IST About 10 planes in total have been or could be repossessed, with leases terminated with the airline's agreement, according to sources. SpiceJet's challenges in the pandemic crisis come on the heels of a rapid expansion early last year, when it took on around 30 leased planes from bankrupt Jet Airways. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365