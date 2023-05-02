Two Mumbai-bound Go First flights take Surat detour, reason unknown

As per latest reports, the two flights have departed from Surat.

Two Go First flights, one from Srinagar to Mumbai and another from Delhi to Mumbai, were diverted and landed at Surat airport on Tuesday evening between 6:30 pm to 7 pm. The reason for the diversion is yet to be determined, according to Surat Airport Director Rupesh Kumar.

As per latest reports, the two flights have departed from Surat.

The airline is yet to make any official statement.

Some of the passengers have taken to social media to seek information about the situation and to express their disappointment about the lack of communication from the airline.

Earlier today, Go First, which has been struggling with a severe financial crisis due to over half of its fleet being grounded due to the unavailability of Pratt & Whitney engines, filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

As a result, the airline has also announced the cancellation of all flights scheduled for May 3 and 4.