Two Mumbai-bound Go First flights take Surat detour, reason unknown

Two Go First flights, one from Srinagar to Mumbai and another from Delhi to Mumbai, were diverted and landed at Surat airport on Tuesday evening between 6:30 pm to 7 pm. The reason for the diversion is yet to be determined, according to Surat Airport Director Rupesh Kumar.

As per latest reports, the two flights have departed from Surat.

The airline is yet to make any official statement.