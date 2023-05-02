Two Mumbai-bound Go First flights take Surat detour, reason unknown

2 Min(s) Read
As per latest reports, the two flights have departed from Surat.
Two Go First flights, one from Srinagar to Mumbai and another from Delhi to Mumbai, were diverted and landed at Surat airport on Tuesday evening between 6:30 pm to 7 pm. The reason for the diversion is yet to be determined, according to Surat Airport Director Rupesh Kumar.
The airline is yet to make any official statement.