English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation News

Two drunk passengers arrested for creating ruckus aboard Delhi Patna IndiGo flight

Two drunk passengers arrested for creating ruckus aboard Delhi-Patna IndiGo flight

Two drunk passengers arrested for creating ruckus aboard Delhi-Patna IndiGo flight
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 9, 2023 11:52:07 AM IST (Published)

The arrest of the two individuals was made based on the written complaint by IndiGo’s manager, said Patna Airport SHO Robert Peter

Just days after news surfaced of unruly behaviour by a man onboard an Air India flight, two men were arrested at Patna airport after landing for creating a ruckus onboard an Indigo flight while flying from Delhi to Patna.

Recommended Articles

View All
Auto Expo 2023 to witness over 75 launches at Greater Noida

Auto Expo 2023 to witness over 75 launches at Greater Noida

IST2 Min(s) Read

US Speaker Election: Here are all possible scenarios — with or without Kevin McCarthy

US Speaker Election: Here are all possible scenarios — with or without Kevin McCarthy

IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding the #BoycottBollywood trend: How the film industry is dealing with hate & hashtags

Decoding the #BoycottBollywood trend: How the film industry is dealing with hate & hashtags

IST4 Min(s) Read

Oh! Calcutta owner Speciality Restaurants will open at least one restaurant every two months till Dec 2024

Oh! Calcutta owner Speciality Restaurants will open at least one restaurant every two months till Dec 2024

IST3 Min(s) Read


The two passengers were arrested by the Patna Airport Police with the help of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for creating a commotion aboard the flight. The arrest of the two individuals was made based on the written complaint by IndiGo’s manager, said Patna Airport SHO Robert Peter to news agency ANI.
 
The flight operator had already alerted Patna ATC that two passengers had smuggled in alcohol. The crew aboard the flight had stopped the men from consuming alcohol. Sources told ANI that the men had given a written apology and there was no commotion on board.
 
After Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was elected in 2016, the Bihar government completely banned the sale and consumption of alcohol in the state. As part of the ban, the government had informed the Airport Authority of India that no liquor would be allowed on any flights to Patna or Gaya. Airlines would not serve alcohol on Bihar-bound flights and passengers carrying alcohol bottles would need to deposit the bottles with CISF personnel at the airports.
ALSO READ:
Air India incident: Co-passenger slams unirator's father claim it did not happen
The men aboard IndiGo flight 6E-6383 were found to have consumed alcohol after a breathalyser test and were arrested in an inebriated state.
The incident comes just days after a drunk man urinated on a woman aboard a Paris-Delhi bound Air India on December 6. Other incidents of men behaving in an unruly and criminal manner after becoming inebriated aboard a flight have also surfaced. On November 26, a drunk man had urinated on an elderly woman in the business class of the New York-New Delhi Air India flight. Air India had also revealed that a drunk passenger had tried to touch an eight-year-old girl inappropriately on a Mumbai-London flight in September, resulting in a restraining device being used on the man before he could be handed over to Metropolitan Police upon landing.
ALSO READ: Air India incident: Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran says airline's response should have been much swifter
 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

ATCIndiGoindigo flightPatnaPatna airport

Next Article

Air India incident: Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran says airline's response should have been much swifter

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X