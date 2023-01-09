Two drunk passengers arrested for creating ruckus aboard Delhi-Patna IndiGo flight

The arrest of the two individuals was made based on the written complaint by IndiGo’s manager, said Patna Airport SHO Robert Peter

Just days after news surfaced of unruly behaviour by a man onboard an Air India flight, two men were arrested at Patna airport after landing for creating a ruckus onboard an Indigo flight while flying from Delhi to Patna.

The two passengers were arrested by the Patna Airport Police with the help of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for creating a commotion aboard the flight. The arrest of the two individuals was made based on the written complaint by IndiGo’s manager, said Patna Airport SHO Robert Peter to news agency ANI.

The flight operator had already alerted Patna ATC that two passengers had smuggled in alcohol. The crew aboard the flight had stopped the men from consuming alcohol. Sources told ANI that the men had given a written apology and there was no commotion on board.

After Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was elected in 2016, the Bihar government completely banned the sale and consumption of alcohol in the state. As part of the ban, the government had informed the Airport Authority of India that no liquor would be allowed on any flights to Patna or Gaya. Airlines would not serve alcohol on Bihar-bound flights and passengers carrying alcohol bottles would need to deposit the bottles with CISF personnel at the airports.

The men aboard IndiGo flight 6E-6383 were found to have consumed alcohol after a breathalyser test and were arrested in an inebriated state.

The incident comes just days after a drunk man urinated on a woman aboard a Paris-Delhi bound Air India on December 6. Other incidents of men behaving in an unruly and criminal manner after becoming inebriated aboard a flight have also surfaced. On November 26, a drunk man had urinated on an elderly woman in the business class of the New York-New Delhi Air India flight. Air India had also revealed that a drunk passenger had tried to touch an eight-year-old girl inappropriately on a Mumbai-London flight in September, resulting in a restraining device being used on the man before he could be handed over to Metropolitan Police upon landing.