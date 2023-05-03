Two airlines suffering because of one engine maker, India taking this up at the highest-level

"The ministry is in constant touch with airlines and OEMs at an official as well as diplomatic level," said Piyush Srivastava, the senior economic advisor of the ministry of civil aviation.

The government is taking the issues that airlines like Go First have been facing because of the Pratt & Whitney's delay in supplying engines to the highest level.

"Two airlines have been suffering very badly because one particular engine maker is unable to supply engines," said Piyush Srivastava, the senior economic advisor of the ministry of civil aviation.

He said 70 aircraft are on the ground, which is a "huge number considering the small size of the fleet."

"The ministry is in constant touch with airlines and OEMs at an official as well as diplomatic level," Srivastava said, adding, "Some things are beyond our control."

He said he will not speak on individual companies, but the government is taking up the matter at the highest level.

Srivastava's comments come a day after Go First filed for insolvency resolution, citing faulty Pratt & Whitney engines, marking the first airline collapse in India's aviation sector since Jet Airways in 2019.

In a separate interview earlier today, Go First CEO Kaushik Khona told CNBC-TV18, "We are here due to a failure of Pratt & Whitney to provide engines."

The NCLT has now agreed to hear Go First's insolvency plea on Thursday, May 4.

In its filing with the NCLT, Go First said that its total debt to financial creditors stood at Rs 6,521 crore as of April 28. The airline said that while it has not defaulted to pay financial creditors as of April 30, a default is imminent considering the present financial situation of the airline. Go First has defaulted on payments to operational creditors, including Rs 1,202 crore to vendors and Rs 2,660 crore to aircraft lessors.

Pratt & Whitney, in a statement to Reuters said, "We are committed to the success of our airline customers, and we continue to prioritize delivery schedules for all customers. P&W is complying with the March 2023 arbitration ruling related to Go First. As this is now a matter of litigation, we will not comment further."