Two airlines suffering because of one engine maker, India taking this up at the highest-level

The government is taking the issues that airlines like Go First have been facing because of the Pratt & Whitney's delay in supplying engines to the highest level.

"Two airlines have been suffering very badly because one particular engine maker is unable to supply engines," said Piyush Srivastava, the senior economic advisor of the ministry of civil aviation.

He said 70 aircraft are on the ground, which is a "huge number considering the small size of the fleet."