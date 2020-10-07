Aviation Donald Trump urges Congress to provide $25 billion bailout for US airlines Updated : October 07, 2020 10:55 AM IST A prior USD 25 billion airline payroll support program of mostly cash grants approved by Congress in March expired on Sept. 30. American Airlines and United Airlines last week began laying off 32,000 workers but had said they would reverse course if lawmakers reach a deal on a new government program to fund payroll costs. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.