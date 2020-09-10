  • SENSEX
Travellers from India must take COVID tests for Singapore trip

Updated : September 10, 2020 09:35 AM IST

The travellers will have to present a valid negative test result that has to be taken within 72 hours before their flight to Singapore, the Health Ministry said in a statement late on Wednesday.
Travellers should be prepared to be subjected to control measures upon entry, including the payment of their stay at the SHN facilities and tests, according to the ministry.
