The spread of deadly coronavirus has caused panic among all throughout the world, especially after the World Health Organisation declared it a pandemic on March 11.

If you are planning to travel in the immediate future, then the words of wisdom from government agencies and travel experts are 'postpone all non-essential travel.'

India has virtually quarantined itself for the next one month by suspending all existing visas till April 15.

"All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/International Organizations, employment, project visas, stand suspended till 15th April 2020. Visa-free travel facility granted to OCI cardholders is kept in abeyance till April 15th 2020," the government said on March 11. These measures will come into effect from 1200 GMT or 5:30 PM IST on March 13 at the port of departure.

"Any foreign national who intends to travel to India for compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian Mission," the government has said.

So far, India has 73 positive cases of coronavirus with 17 being foreign nationals. Out of these, 17 cases are in Kerala, 14 in Haryana, 11 each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Over 10 lakh passengers have been screened at Indian airports as of 11:00 AM on March 12.

In order to be more cautious, all incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15, 2020, have been asked to be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days.

The government has also advised all incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, to avoid non-essential travel and they can be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days on their arrival in India.

The government also does not advise you to travel abroad unless absolutely necessary as on your return, you can be subjected for a minimum 14-day quarantine.

"Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. On their return, they can be subjected to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days. International traffic through land borders will be restricted to Designated check posts with robust screening facilities," the government said on March 11.

Hence, it is best to postpone travel as much as possible, at least for the next month. In case you must travel, do check the local travel advisory of the destination, flight status and keep in mind that you can be quarantined for a period of 14 days when you arrive back.

You should also be prepared to witness a steep decline in international flights in and out of India as the visas get suspended. Foreign airlines may gradually start reducing capacity depending on the load factor and may also consider suspending operations for a temporary period of time. So, do check with your airlines about the status of operations.

In the case of domestic, airlines are still awaiting clarity on the trends that are emerging but in the last few days, airlines have seen a dip in bookings. IndiGo said on March 11 that it has seen a 15-20 percent fall in daily bookings over the last 2-3 days. IndiGo, and other airlines, have stopped flying to China and Hong Kong. A lot of capacity in South-east Asian countries has also been reduced.

"Business on some of our international and domestic routes has been impacted as Covid-19 continues to spread the world over. At Vistara, we are reviewing the situation every day and remain nimble in our approach," Vistara said today.

Airlines like GoAir and SpiceJet are looking at advancing the credit flow with the launch of sale where GoAir is offering discounted tickets till March 14 with rescheduling waiver for travel till June 30 and SpiceJet is offering discounted tickets with complimentary meals for bookings till March 15 and travel till February 28, 2021.

IndiGo and SpiceJet have waived rescheduling charges on existing and change fees on existing and new domestic and international bookings made till March 31, 2020. GoAir has announced rescheduling waiver in March for travel till April and for new bookings, rescheduling charge will be waived till September 30. Air India, which has cancelled flights to Seoul and Italy till the end of March, has also waived cancellation and rescheduling fees.