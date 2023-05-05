Go First’s travel agents queue up for refunds, want direct transfers to bank accounts

Travel Agents tell Go First that the airline has already been paid for bookings made through them, and agents cannot afford to effect refunds for mass cancellations unless this money is returned.

It’s not just aircraft lessors and operational creditors who want Go First to make good on the money due to them. Travel agents also want the airline to refund the money deposited with it in lieu of tickets sold.

Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) has written to Go First Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kaushik Khona saying travel agents need the money urgently to fulfill refund requests pouring in from passengers who have been stranded due to the airline’s decision to suspend operations as it seeks insolvency protection.

“Hundreds of travel agents across the country have placed substantial deposits with your airline in a credit shell to be used for immediate and future bookings, and which currently remain unutilised,” the letter says.

With thousands of passengers calling their travel agents demanding full refunds as promised by the airline, travel agents are strapped for cash.

The usual procedure in such situations is that an airline puts the money due to agents in a credit shell, which is adjusted against future bookings made through these agents. However, this time TAFI is asking that the money be refunded directly to agents’ bank accounts.

“You will appreciate that the agents have already paid you for such tickets and it is not possible for them to refund the money until it is received from your airline,” the letter from TAFI says.

Remember, Go First operated between 180-185 flights per day, carrying around 30,000 passengers. This is less that 1,538 flights per week proposed by the airline in its summer schedule, which was approved by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)

The airline has suspended operations on May 3, 2023 when it filed for insolvency protection with the National Companies Law Tribunal (NCLT). It subsequently cancelled all flights till May 9, and froze fresh bookings till May 15. Experts expect this suspension of operations to be extended further.

In its letter, TAFI has also promised Go First CEO that quick refunds to travel agents will ensure that the entire travel agent fraternity will stand by the airline when it returns to the skies.