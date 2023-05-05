Go First’s travel agents queue up for refunds, want direct transfers to bank accounts

Travel Agents tell Go First that the airline has already been paid for bookings made through them, and agents cannot afford to effect refunds for mass cancellations unless this money is returned.

It’s not just aircraft lessors and operational creditors who want Go First to make good on the money due to them. Travel agents also want the airline to refund the money deposited with it in lieu of tickets sold.

Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) has written to Go First Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kaushik Khona saying travel agents need the money urgently to fulfill refund requests pouring in from passengers who have been stranded due to the airline’s decision to suspend operations as it seeks insolvency protection.