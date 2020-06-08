  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Trainer aircraft crashes in Odisha, 2 killed

Updated : June 08, 2020 10:29 AM IST

Trainer aircraft crashes in Odisha, 2 killed

You May Also Like

Don't expect any major private investments in India over next 1-1.5 years: L&T CEO

Don't expect any major private investments in India over next 1-1.5 years: L&T CEO

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest Rs 5,684 crore in Jio Platforms for 1.16% stake

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest Rs 5,684 crore in Jio Platforms for 1.16% stake

Jio users to get 1-year Disney+Hotstar subscription with new plans; details here

Jio users to get 1-year Disney+Hotstar subscription with new plans; details here

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement