Total outstanding dues of major domestic airlines to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) as on January 1, 2021, stood at Rs 137.16 crore, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Airlines such as GoAir and Alliance Air are not making payment to AAI to settle past dues. The last payment made by GoAir to AAI was Rs 90 lakh on November 25, 2020. GoAir had submitted a two-step plan for settling AAI dues.

Alliance Air's total dues are at Rs 12.22 crore while that of GoAir are at Rs 33.13 crore.

Meanwhile, IndiGo and Vistara have paid past dues and current dues to the AAI, sources said.

Further, AirAsia India's current dues of Rs 4.09 crore are pending as of January 1.

SpiceJet has been paying Rs 60 lakh daily to AAI and its total dues as of January 1 stood at Rs 33.74 crore.