Top News Podcast: Jet Airways to resume ops in Q1 of 2022; Bhupendra Patel becomes new Gujarat CM and more

Jet Airways plans to resume domestic operations in the first quarter of 2022 after being grounded for nearly three years, the Jalan-Kalrock consortium said. The airline aims to commence short-haul international operations by Q3-Q4 2022.

In this edition of the Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com Kanishka Sarkar shares why Ford is shutting down its manufacturing units in India, the latest on Pegasus row, and more

