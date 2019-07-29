Top jurist Fali Nariman to bat for Vijay Mallya in Supreme Court

Fali Sam Nariman, considered to be the doyen of Indian legal system, has decided to represent Vijay Mallya and appear before CJI Justice Ranjan Gogoi-headed bench in Court Room 1 of the Supreme Court. Known to exercise utmost discretion in picking cases, Fali Nariman’s presence in Mallya’s corner is likely to add weight to the tycoon’s plea before the Supreme Court.

In January this year, Mallya had been held to be Fugitive Economic Offender under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEO) by the PMLA court in Mumbai. After the declaration by the PMLA court, ED proceeded under the FEO Act to attach various personal assets of Mallya.

Mallya had challenged the attachment before the PMLA court, and subsequently before the Bombay HC, without much success.

In the appeal before the apex court, Mallya has challenged the constitutionality of the FEO Act. Fali Nariman, while appearing for Mallya, is likely to argue that Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) was the defaulting entity and that attachment action should be confined to it. He is also likely to argue that only assets that are alleged to be proceeds of the crime should be targeted. Further, the top jurist is likely to argue that attaching untainted assets of UBHL or personal assets of Mallya is unconstitutional.