The music label aims to boost publishing revenues for Tips Music and take Indian music to international shores with this partnership
Music company giant Tips Music on Friday said that it has signed a global music publishing agreement with music publishing company Sony Music Publishing (SMP) to administer and promote Tips Music’s wide array of songs in international markets. The shares rose nearly 10 percent after the company made this announcement.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious
May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry
May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The music label aims to boost publishing revenues for Tips Music and take Indian music to international shores with this partnership.
Tips Music owns 3,500 music titles while Sony Music comprises a variety of record labels for every genre of music. Sony Music Group is a global recorded music and publishing company, a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America.
Earlier in April, Tips Music had announced that it has embarked into the Tamil market by acquiring the audio rights of Mani Ratnam’s period drama franchise, Ponniyin Selvan: I (PS-1) and Ponniyin Selvan: 2 (PS-2). Prior to this, on April 13, small cap company Tips Industries Board of Directors, in a meeting had announced stock split in 1:10 ratio. In quarter four that ended in December 2022, the company recorded a net profit of ₹52.23 Cr compared to ₹45.38 Cr, in the same quarter last year.
The shares of Tips Industries were trading 6 percent higher at Rs 162.6 per share at around 12:15 pm.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!