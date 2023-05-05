Breaking News
Tips Music inks deal with Sony Music to promote songs in international market, stock surges
By Bhavyata Kagrana  May 5, 2023 2:02:54 PM IST (Published)

The music label aims to boost publishing revenues for Tips Music and take Indian music to international shores with this partnership

Music company giant Tips Music on Friday said that it has signed a global music publishing agreement with music publishing company Sony Music Publishing (SMP) to administer and promote Tips Music’s wide array of songs in international markets. The shares rose nearly 10 percent after the company made this announcement.

The music label aims to boost publishing revenues for Tips Music and take Indian music to international shores with this partnership.
Tips Music owns 3,500 music titles while Sony Music comprises a variety of record labels for every genre of music. Sony Music Group is a global recorded music and publishing company, a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America.
