Aviation
This winter, seven new international airlines to fly in India
Updated : October 30, 2019 09:59 PM IST
Air Manas, Asiana Airlines, Brussels Airlines, PT Garuda Indonesia, Tajik Air and the now-defunct Thomas Cook Airlines will be the six airlines which will not operate in the ongoing winter season.
Emirates is the largest international player with approvals for 61,209 seats per week, followed by Etihad at 42,525 seats per week.
SriLankan Airlines is on the third spot for the winter schedule at 34,403 seats per week.
The Great Diwali Discount! Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only. Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more