Aviation

This winter, seven new international airlines to fly in India

Updated : October 30, 2019 09:59 PM IST

Air Manas, Asiana Airlines, Brussels Airlines, PT Garuda Indonesia, Tajik Air and the now-defunct Thomas Cook Airlines will be the six airlines which will not operate in the ongoing winter season.

Emirates is the largest international player with approvals for 61,209 seats per week, followed by Etihad at 42,525 seats per week.